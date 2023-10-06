Out Out - a 70s and 80s revival night in Peterborough

Peterborough’s Papa Luigi celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year, and Stef Malajny and brothers Tony and Seb Scibelli are putting their old S & M Disco promotions hats back on to raise money for two great causes with another great revival night

To date, with the help of a great team, nearly £5,000 has been raised and they hope to boost that even further with Out Out V at the Parkway Club on October 20.

The Out Out events were created as a method of saying thank you to doctors and nurses after Covid 19. This was in the form of a 70’s and 80s revival night, where all the top local DJs would represent the clubs and pubs people attended when they were young.

The icing on the cake was all the old club owners – such as John Iacano of La Scala and Topos, and Rinaldo – who had his club named after him – all attended and reminisced. This year Henry Perez is meeting and greeting as guest of honour. Henry is famed for being John and Rinaldo’s right hand man and calling everyone “Pishalot” when they turned up at the clubs or the Pizza House.

This event is once again raising money for the NHS North West Anglia hospital charity and also for the Tommy Robson’s Statue Appeal as a thank you to all the fabulous memories.

Co-organiser Stef Malajny said: “It really is a great honour to be able give a little something back. The people of Peterborough have always supported us, whether it be through our disco days or Papa Luigi pizzas, it is really wonderful we can use our original event organising skills, friends and contacts to organise another great revival .

"We have had friends travelling in from America and Australia to attend and meet up with old pals, many people haven’t seen each other for 40 odd years and the smiles it puts on peoples faces when they meet up is a great joy.

"The records that are featured float the crowd back to their happy place and the Bull and Dolphin shuffle is a special record for Peterborough, everyone loved that pub and the record is synonymous to our fair city . At the end of the night many just sit, chat and hug each other. We enjoy organizing the events so much and even our old disco arch enemy Steve Allen is now a great friend.”

This event has a wonderful line up starring Soul singing sensation Malcolm Fovargue and DJ Steve Allen, who will represent Anabelle’s and Slickers .

Eddie Nash will represent Laristos, and he has a great party set which he will spin at the event. Dave King will represent La Scala. Dil Gloster will be there with his House of Soul Crew.

The music is mostly 70s and 80s and consists of Soul, Motown, Reggae, Ska and a wee bit of Northern Soul. All are welcome but everyone has to have a bash at the Bull and Dolphin shuffle.

Papa Luigi franchisee Vic Curry has donated all the pizzas for the night so anyone buying a slice will be putting more money in the collection pot.

Tickets are just £5 available at both Papa Luigi shops or online at Skiddle https://skiddle.com/e/36671688

If anyone can’t attend but wants to chip in to the charities then they can buy a raffle ticket with some great prizes. Message Stef on Facebook

