Oundle Fringe Festival: Who is appearing, where and when over 14 days

With 14 days of music and entertainment, from blues and rock’n’roll to flamenco guitar, from saxophone and skiffle to the Scottish smallpipes, Oundle Fringe is bigger and better – and back next month.

​It all kicks off on July 2 with a full-length new musical play, The Haunting of Richard the Third, in the magnificent setting of Fotheringhay Church.

Running through to July 15, Fringe highlights include rock’n’roll and vintage blues from award-winning Cambridgeshire singer/songwriter Lexie Green and her band The Indigo Blue; bluegrass and country from Mick Smith; prog-rock from Ice 9ine; high-octane rock from Simon Russell of The One-Eyed Cats; contemporary folk from CarterDolby; the UK's longest established bluegrass band The Down County Boys plus The Kobras kicking up a storm with covers from the Yardbirds to the Stones.

You can strip the willow at a ceilidh with Five String Thing, learn the dances of the Jane Austen period with dancers from Rutland Renaissance, get up in front of the mic and do some improvised drama with Drama on Tap, enjoy the wit and wisdom of Oscar Wilde, take part in the Fringe’s Big Folk Session or test your music and literary on knowledge with the lighthearted Fringe quiz.

Or you can make yourself comfortable in the courtyard of the Talbot Hotel for A Bit of Ado about Nothing as Stamford Shoestring brings to life characters and scenes from Shakespeare’s iconic play Much Ado about Nothing.

Here’s you day by day guide:

JULY 2The Haunting of Richard III, Fotheringhay Church, 3pmKairos Theatre Company present a new musical by Martin Dimery .

JULY 3Kettering Ukulele Ensemble, Montagu Arms, Barnwell at 7pmA mix of well-known dance tunes and songs, musical arrangements and vocal harmonies.

JULY 4

Tanzy Lee The Piper, The Hub, Glapthorn Road, 12pmEx-Irish Guards’ piper plays jigs, reels and airs.

The Kobras, The George Inn, Glapthorn Road, 8:30pm

Celebrating the influences and birth of British Rhythm and Blues.

Dan Hughes, Rose and Crown, 7pmAn evening of acoustic rock and pop favourites.

JULY 5

Ross Alexander, Onkar Restaurant, West Street, 7pmAcoustic singer songwriter playing all original material.

Mick Smith, The Greedy Piglet, 12:00-2:00pmMusic on guitar and mandolin from a member of Bluegrass band Phantom Horse.

Drama on Tap, The Ship Inn, 8:30pm The mic is open for anyone to perform be it a monologue, dialogue, sketch or short excerpt from a play!

JULY 6

Lucky Town UK, The Hub, Oundle 12:00-2:00pmKev Towning and Keith Luckey playing a range of songs and styles from Americana to Blues to Pop.

Simon Russell, Rose and Crown at 8:30pm

Rusty Strings, The Talbot Hotel 7:00pmClassical favourites from the String section of the Rusty Players of Oundle.

JULY 7

Paul Galloway and JP & The Hat, The Coffee Tavern 12:00-2:00pm A lunchtime double bill of superb acoustic sets

Ice 9ine, The Ship Inn, West Street, 8:30pmFormer new wave pop group playing prog-rock.

Wilde Night, The Talbot Hotel, Oundle 6:00pmAn inspiring and entertaining evening of Oscar Wilde drama.

BandX, The George Inn, Glapthorn Road, 7:30pmCool Fender blues guitar, bass and drums from Oundle-based band.

Regency Tea Dance, Victoria Hall, West Street, 2:30-4:30pmLearn the dances of the Jane Austen period with dancers from Rutland Renaissance.

JULY 8

Oundle Fringe Art Exhibition, Yarrow Gallery until July 15Exciting original work.

JP and the Hat, Dexters, 12:00-2:00pmA wide range of songs from the 60s to present day.

Nick Penny, Oundle Library, 10.30am-11.30am

Playing gentle and beautiful music on harp and handpan.

The B List, Rose and Crown, 8:30pmA 5-piece covers band, re-interpreting a wide mix of rockabilly, rock, blues and pop.

The Weekenders, The Montagu Arms, Barnwell at 6pm

Five-piece band covering songs of the likes of Adele, Abba, Sam Smith, Birdie, Elton John and Billy Joel.

Ceilidh with Five String Thing, Victoria Hall, 7:30pm

Live band playing toe-tapping tunes with dance instruction from irrepressible caller Chris Sanders. Tickets are £10.

JULY 9

The Down County Boys, The Kingfisher Cafe, Barnwell Country Park, 1-3pmThe UK’s longest established Bluegrass Band.

Thompson & Rogers, Yarrow Gallery, 2pmPlaying a wide selection of tunes from many genres.

CarterDolby, Salernos, West Street, 12-2pmDistinctive vocal harmonies from an acoustic contemporary folk duo.

The Big Folk Session, The Ship Inn, 6pmBring an instrument or just come and listen.

JULY 10

Oakleas Rise, The Talbot Hotel 5:30pmDuo playing a potent mix of country and folk.

The Fringe Quiz, The Ship Inn, 6.30pmA light-hearted and slightly challenging Fringe Quiz. Tickets £5.

Acoustic Sessions, The Montagu Arms, Barnwell, 7pmA night of live acoustic music at that will take you on a journey through the decades.

Chris Sanders, The Hub, 12-2pmA collection of traditional folk songs, telling of past events from the land and sea.

JULY 11

Triple Seven, Rose and Crown, 8:30pmPlaying a range of classic upbeat rock and pop covers.

Danssella, Market Place 12-2pmPeriod music on period instruments in period costume.

Folk Dance Night, The Talbot Hotel, 7:30pmAn evening of folk music and dance teams with Peterborough Morris and Crosskey Clog.

JULY 12Wansford Ukulele Folk, The Talbot Hotel, 7pmA group of happy strummers playing an eclectic mix of music

PennyLess, Dexters, 8pmRoots folk music, blues and jazz.

Birchwood, The Greedy Piglet, 12-2pmOld standards, jazz and toe-tapping instrumental folk tunes.

JULY 13

A Bit of Ado About Nothing, Talbot Hotel courtyard, 7pmStamford Shoestring brings these characters to life around you, in scenes from Shakespeare’s play Much Ado about Nothing

Ben Woodward, The Talbot Hote1, 6pmSaxophonist who covers a broad mix of music.

Keith Luckey, Market Place, 12-2pmAcoustic guitarist/vocalist playing old-style RnB, skiffle and sad country songs.

Steve Bean, Dexters, 12-2pmClassical guitarist with a flamenco influence.

Lexie Green & The Indigo Blue, Dexters, 8pmOriginal Americana, vintage blues and good ole rock ‘n’ roll.

JULY 14

The Weekenders, Talbot Hotel, 6pm Five-piece band from Woodnewton and Oundle.

One Penny Richer, Rose and Crown, 7pmAcoustic duo performing indie, folk and pop covers and originals.

Broken Heroes, The Ship Inn, 8:30pmPlaying popular classic rock covers.

Tanzy Lee The Piper, Market Place, 12-2pmLilting jigs, reels and airs played on the smallpipes by ex-Irish Guards piper Tanzy Lee.

JULY 15

Bryter Than, Kingfisher Cafe, Barnwell Country Park 2-4pmPlaying folk and acoustic music.

Nick Penny and CaleyBrown at Southwick Hall, 12-4pmA captivating performances from the sublime harpist Nick Penny and top line acoustic duo CaleyBrown.

Jake Cunnington, Dexters, 12-2pmA singer/songwriter covering Frank Turner through to bands such as Oasis and Green Day.

Full details at www.oundlefringe.org

1 . Oundle Fringe 2023 Simon Russell Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Oundle Fringe 2023 CarterDolby Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Oundle Fringe 2023 The Haunting of Richard III Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Oundle Fringe 2023 Pennyless Photo: Helen Savage Photo Sales