Ostrich Fest - seven live performances, plus lots of real ales and food

High Rollers are at The Ostrich as part of Ostrich Fest 3

​OSTRICH FEST 3

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, August 3-6

With a good reputation as a pub for its selection of Real Ales as well as its live music offering, a beer and music festival always made sense. And if the success of the first two is anything to go by visitors are in for a treat.

"We will have a wide and interesting range of 20 Real Ales, from 18 different breweries, on offer over the weekend , together with our regular beer and cider offerings of course,” says landlord Graham Finding.

Ostrich Fest 3 promises seven separate music performances, kicking off with the always popular High Rollers, playing at 8pm on Thursday evening.

On Friday there is music from Nick Corney & The Buzzrats at 7pm, followed by Frankly My Dear at 9.30pm

On Saturday a solo performance from the multi-talented Jay Skelton at 7pm is followed by The Bent Back Tulips at 9.30pm

On Sunday, playing outside in the courtyard, expect a fun singalong end to the weekend with The Palmy Ukulele Band, playing at 2.30pm, followed by Salmon Dave at 5pm.

And if you are a little peckish, there is pop-up vegan Mexican food from Tacos and Flip Flops on Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening.

THURSDAY August 3rd:Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has a comedy night with Big Deal Comedy from 8pm (tickets on sale at eventbrite) plus music from Dave Smith from 10pm.

FRIDAY 4th:

Charters has Eclectic Ballroom from 6pm – DJ Mixing – disco, funk, soul house and hip hop.

Brewery Tap has Thank Funk It’s Friday with DJ Mr Nash from 9pm – late.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Jordon Poole.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Kick Back from 9pm, playing Rock and Pop covers and a bit more besides.

SATURDAY 5th:

Yard of Ale has Velocity.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Mighty & The High from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

The Crown has Another Girl Another Planet from 9pm – a popular Peterborough band playing Rock, Pop, Punk, New Wave, Northern Soul, Ska and 2-Tone covers.

Charters has Riverside vibes featuring Uncle Arthur and the Alley Cat plus DJs from 1pm -10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Steve Gentry.

SUNDAY 6th:

Brewery Tap has Open Mic night from 6-11pm, free entry. Each performer gets a free drink voucher.

Charters has Jazz Underground from 12-3pm followed by Velocity from 3pm.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has the Deepings Raft Race Exit Party from 12noon. Line Up: 2.15pm – 4.15pm, Dirty Rumour; 4.30pm – 5pm, the Raft Race pize giving; 5pm – 7pm, Double Barrell Reggae and Ska Band.