Orchestra reimagines the music of George Michael at Peterborough concert

Experience the magic of the late George Michael's music at Symphonix George – a spectacular concert coming to Peterborough Cathedral this summer.

This special concert, on July 5, will celebrate the timeless music of the legendary singer, featuring a live 30-piece orchestra, the dynamic Star People Band, and the exceptional talents of Andrew Browning as George Michael.

George’s iconic music will be brought to life through orchestral arrangements and the passionate performances of seasoned musicians. The fusion of classical and contemporary music elements will create a unique auditory experience that honours his enduring legacy.

Andrew Browning is renowned for his remarkable vocal range and captivating stage presence. His heartfelt performances and ability to connect with the audience will pay a fitting tribute to George Michael, ensuring an evening filled with nostalgia and emotion.

The 30-piece Symphonix Orchestra will reimagine George Michael's beloved songs, showcasing the versatility and beauty of his music. Their orchestral interpretations will breathe new life into classic hits, creating a powerful and moving concert experience, with the Star People Band complementing the orchestral arrangements.