Oktoberfest - Peterborough gets its own Bavarian wunderland!
and live on Freeview channel 276
With a huge marque in place, Ferry Meadows will be transformed into a Bavarian wunderland on Saturday, September 28, offering a taste of authentic German culture, traditional street food cuisine and only the best Oktoberfest beer.
Organised by ST Events Management, the day will include hours of entertainment from a terrific oompah band – Oompahlievable, plus incredible tribute acts, amazing Oktoberfest drag performers, Bavarian sing along cover bands and a very special Oktoberfest DJ.
And of course, only the best Oktoberfest beer and traditional German street food.
Gates will open at 1pm, with the event running through until 10pm (last entry will be 6pm).
Reusable steins will be available for purchase at bars, and you can then take one home as a souvenir, although you are welcome to bring your own.
While traditional Oktoberfest outfits will be worn by many, people are advised to dress for the conditions, as the marquee sides may be open.
The event is open to over-18s only.
There will be parking available at the Ferry Meadows car park.
Earlybird tickets are still available (£17.75 + £1.75 booking fee) online from events.bookitbee.com/oktoberfest/oktoberfest-peterborough-2024