Nine things to keep you entertained in Peterborough this weekend

The Ibiza Orchestra is performing on The Embankment in Peterborough on Saturday

SAUSAGE AND CIDER FEST

The Embankment, July 29

Over 20 amazing types of Cider flavours, plus a range of additional drinks , along with 15+ types of sausage flavours from food suppliers and street food operators, and music from some top tribute acts!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IBIZA ORCHESTRA LIVEPeterborough Embankment, July 30

Featuring a full live 26-piece orchestra, vocalists plus DJ performing a soundtrack that will transport you through three decades of iconic White Isle classics.

ARCHAEOLOGY FESTIVAL

Flag Fen, summer

This weekend sees The Vikings taking over with archery displays and battle re-enactments, plus there are Fledgling, Forest School and Jurassic Explorer sessions.

CYRANO (film)

Key Theatre Studio, July 31 (11am)

Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles everyone with his ferocious wordplay and brilliant swordplay. However, he’s convinced his appearance renders him unworthy of the affections of the luminous Roxanne.

LIGHTYEAR (film)

Key Theatre, July 31 (11.30am)

Legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits Izzy, Mo, Darby, and his robot companion, Sox.

THE QUEEN’S KNICKERS

The Cresset, July 29

It's a busy year for the Queen - she has lots of important events to attend. But disaster has struck the palace as Her Majesty’s knickers have been nicked - call the royal guard!This regal children’s musical is full of songs, silliness and a corgi or two!

WESTGATE ARCADE CARNIVAL

Saturday 30th JulyRoll up Roll up! To the Hilarious Human Fruit Machine! Hosts Miranda Maraca & the Carnival Queen will be on hand so expect shoulder shimmies, dance celebrations and the occasional song.

THE JUNGLE BOOK

Peterborough Cathedral Cloisters (outside), July 30 (3pm)

A fun family show that takes you on a rollercoaster adventure with Mowgli, on his journey through the jungle back to the man-village, helped by Bagheera and Baloo.

PYGMALION

Peterborough Cathedral Cloisters (outside), July 30, 7.30pm