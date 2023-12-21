New Year line-up announced for Peterborough Arts Cinema
Here's the full line-up:
RYE LANEJanuary 4A 2023 British romantic comedy directed by Raine Allen-Miller in her feature directorial debut. Set in the South London areas of Peckham and Brixton, the film is titled after the real-life Rye Lane Market. It stars David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah as two strangers who have a chance encounter.
L’IMMENSITAJanuary 11In 1970s Rome, Clara (Penélope Cruz) is a fun-loving mother who prefers to mess around at the children’s table rather than socialise with the adults, but whose seemingly carefree attitude conceals an internal struggle. Nominated for the Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival 2022.
HAROLD & MAUDE January 18A classic 1971 American black comedy–drama that incorporates elements of dark humour and existentialist drama. The plot follows the exploits of Harold Chasen (Bud Cort), a young man who is intrigued with death. Harold develops a friendship, and eventual romantic relationship, with 79-year-old Maude (Ruth Gordon) who teaches Harold about the importance of living life to its fullest.
TYPIST ARTIST PIRATE KING
January 25Inspired by her extensive archive of diaries, letters and art, the film weaves real events into an imagined journey as artist Audrey Amiss goes on a road trip with her psychiatric nurse.
SCRAPPER
February 1A triumphant comedy-drama with a lot of heart and a splash of magic which presents a refreshingly upbeat and vibrant spin on the working-class family drama. Charismatic newcomer Lola Campbell brings bounding energy and terrific comic timing as the irrepressible Georgie.
FEATHERS
February 8Omar El Zohairy’s much-vaunted absurdist parable, Feathers – ostensibly about a man who turns into a chicken. LUNANA: A YAK IN THE CLASSROOM
February 15Ugyen (Sherab Dorji) lacks motivation to become a teacher. His real dream is to get an Australian visa and pursue his singer-songwriter dreams beyond Bhutan, the small Himalayan kingdom he calls home. THE OLD OAKFebruary 22A moving and powerful drama from Ken Loach that shows the ways fear and hope can define and drive a community.
YOUNG FRANKENSTEINFebruary 29A 1974 spoof horror directed by Mel Brooks and co-written by Brooks and Gene Wilder. It regularly appears on lists of the funniest films of all time. PAST LIVES
March 7Two deeply connected childhood friends are wrest apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Decades later, they are reunited for one fatefulweek