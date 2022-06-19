Coming to Peterborough Cathedral - T-Rex ©Natural History Museum

Fourteen life-sized ‘roaring’ animatronic dinosaurs have gone on display at Hamerton Zoo Park near Sawtry, taking visitors on a journey back in time.

From the ferocious T-Rex to the mighty Triceratops, this immersive prehistoric adventure can be accessed while taking a ride on the park’s road train.

The newly extended road train, the K-T Express, embarked on its new route this month and is already giving young and old a ‘never-seen-before’ perspective of some of the park’s old favourites and the new dinosaur residents.

The dinosaur display at Hamerton Zoo park, near Sawtry

Hamerton Zoo Park has been under continuous development since it opened over 30 years ago.

Set in the Cambridgeshire countryside, you can explore over 120 species with a unique collection of Australian animals.

A spokesperson said: “Our road train has always been hugely popular so we are incredibly excited to open our new attraction. It is a separate attraction within the park that will be running to a timetable during the week and available all day at the weekends and school holidays.”

This next year will see several major expansion projects open starting with this roar-some dinosaur adventure.

The park is open daily from 10am until 5pm. More information is available at www.hamertonzoopark.com.

Natural History Museum

Meanwhile, after a two-year wait due to Covid-19, Peterborough Cathedral will get to host the Natural History Museum’s touring exhibition, T.rex: The Killer Question in the 900-year-old building from July 18 to September 3.

Plans to present the exhibition in 2020 and 2021 had to be shelved due to the pandemic.

This world class exhibition has nine roaring and moving animatronic dinosaurs of various sizes, including a three-quarter size T.rex.

A 12-metre-long static model of a T. rex and a life- size T. rex skeleton will also be on show, facing each other across the Cathedral transepts.

Jurassic Live

On August 18 and 19, audiences can see Jurassic Live at The Cresset – billed as a roarsome new experience millions of years in the making and the closest you will ever come to real dinosaurs!Jurassic Live is a thrilling new fun, educational and interactive stage show, taking you on an adventure with the dinosaur rangers throughout the Jurassic zoo on the hunt for a missing dinosaur.