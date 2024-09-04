New Peterborough band night bringing talent from around the world
Launching on September 6, CWNN will be bringing the best new music from around the world to the Paston Lane pub on the first Friday every month.
Opening night will start with local lads Good Job Kid - who claim to write sad tunes for sad specimens, and will be scratching Peterborough’s long suffering pop punk itch. Up next will be Oh Doom! with their "quiet / loud post-everything tunes with a little bit of pop sensibility.”
Just added to the line up are the rather glamourous Slight Magic. All the way from Brooklyn, New York, they're playing the Loud Women Festival in London and they're squeezing in another five shows, this being one of them! They describe their sound as "sexy and sarcastic, glittery indie post punk / dark wave".
Making a name for themselves with their crazy drum scaling live performances are two local lads known as Dogs! Teeth! who will be on stage before headliners Karl Phillips And The Rejects from Northampton – known for their hard hitting, skank-like-you-mean-it live shows.
A punk / ska / rap / grime fusion, their recent single 'Plastic Gangsta' received airplay on the Radio 1 and Radio 6 Music.
Tickets are £8 in advance from www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname or you can pay on the door. Doors open at 7.30pm.