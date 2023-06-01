New opportunities open up for city theatres

​Mark Farley, Jag Singh, Mark Ben Lyon- Ross and Natalie Phillips with Paul Jepson, Landmark Theatres Ltd CEO & Creative Director

The next step in the evolution of Selladoor venues, which has run New Theatre in Broadway since 2019 and rescued the closure-threatened Key in 2022, has seen the creation of Landmark Theatres Ltd – an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation.

This move will see Landmark Theatres operate as a Limited Not for Profit Organisation ahead of receiving charitable status later this year.

It will see the city theatres – and two run by Selladoor/Landmark in North Devon – form a major new curating and creating theatre organisation. The vision is to grow a community embedded national organisation delivering the highest quality theatre by, to and for the widest demographic in some of the least traditionally engaged places in England.

Landmark Theatres, under CEO and Creative Director Paul Jepson, are already working in partnership with organisations nationally and regionally including the National Theatre, Birmingham Royal Ballet, funded touring theatres, consortia of regional producing houses, education institutions, health and wellbeing providers and other community embedded organisations, new writing specialist organisations and commercial management – including of course Selladoor Worldwide.

The Senior Leadership Team includes Jag Singh, General Manager (Peterborough), Mark Farley, General Manager (North Devon), Natalie Phillips, Head of Content, Ben Lyon-Ross, Head of Talent & Participation, and Salman Khan, Head of Finance.

Jag Singh, General Manager for Peterborough Theatres said: “Today’s news marks a period of significant growth for both the New and Key theatres. We are thrilled that our progression into NPO status as Landmark Theatres will allow us an even greater opportunity to meet the needs of the people of Peterborough with a clear focus on sustainability for the future.

