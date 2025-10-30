New concert hall format launched at The Cresset

Met Lounge promoter Steve Jason brings the world’s #1 tribute to Depeche Mode to The Cresset in January which launch a new concert hall format at the Bretton complex.

Steve is bringing The Devout back to the city after selling out the previous two shows at his Bridge Street music venue.

More importantly for local music fans, the show on the 31st January will mark the first at the venue for a new style layout whereby fans will have the choice of purchasing either reserved seats or standing tickets.

“Seasoned concert regulars who are used to going to gigs at venues such as Cambridge Corn Exchange or DeMonfort Hall Leicester will be thinking ‘we’ve always been able to do this’ for these venues but for whatever reason The Cresset has always had a policy of 100% seated or 100% standing,” says Steve.

"Now they’ve realised the potential of offering both and I think certain bands will benefit from being able to offer the option to their fans - its a great step forward.”

He added: “If you’ve got a band like Depeche Mode for example who started out in the 80’s and are still relevant today then you have a fan base whose age varies from 18 to 60. I know from shows here at The Met that we lose some ticket sales from older people who don’t want to stand for an entire evening, and likewise I know some younger fans don’t want to be restricted to a seat when they go and see a show.

"The format the Cresset has come up with could be a real winner for the venue.”

And for Steve if it works there will be more to come.

“We also promoted The Luke Combs Tribute show at both The Met and The Cresset last year and we read comments on social media from people who went to both and they were saying they preferred the show at The Met because it was standing as opposed The Cresset’s all seated format.

"If this format works for The Devout then when we bring the Luke show back next year we’ll adopt the same format.”

The Devout are a band who consider it their duty a to not only bring your favourite Depeche Mode songs to life, but also invoke your memories.

“We are more than aware and respectful that DM have fans of all ages; which is why we want to create a unique experience,” said a spokesperson.

"To use all of the skill, talent, production and design possible to create a show that transports you back to type of live gigs that were making Depeche Mode breakthrough into being the massive worldwide act they have been for decades.

“We not only deliver an opportunity for the fans who ‘were there’ a chance to relive the magic but also gives an insight for the younger audience of what it was like to go to a show where a band were building on, then hitting the peak of their powers.”

Tickets for the show on the 31st January are on sale now from the venue – Tel 01733 265705 or book online at www.cresset.co.uk.