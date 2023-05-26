Nene Park: Here's what's on this half-term break

Fun at Nene Park at half-term

​From Saturday there’s a host of daily events and activities running in Ferry Meadows, here is what to look out for:

Until June 4 there is Pay & Play Watersports at Nene Outdoors: Open daily between 11am and 6.30pm, choose from dragon and swan pedalos, row boats, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes. Buoyancy aids are included with hire and experienced staff are always on hand to offer advice.

Book a camping trip! Enjoy a night or more under canvas on the peaceful banks of Gunwade Lake. The Lakeview bell tent campsite is perfect for families, ideally located in the heart of Ferry Meadows to take advantage of all the exciting activities on offer at Nene Outdoors.

Have fun at Nene Park this half-term

Daily Boat Trips: Enjoy a tranquil trip around Overton Lake and onto the River Nene on the electrically-powered passenger boat. The 45 minute pre-bookable trips will depart daily from the Visitor Centre Jetty at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, and 3.30pm. Suitable for all ages, it’s £9 per person, free for under 3s and wheelchair spaces are available.

Complete the Holiday Trail: Collect a trail sheet from the Visitor Centre, Gift & Farm Shop for just £1 and then hunt for questions as you walk around Ferry Meadows. Return to the Visitor Centre to claim your prize of basil seeds to grow at home!

Ride the Ferry Meadows Railway: Sit back and enjoy the ride as you pass through meadows while taking in views of Overton and Lynch Lakes.

Tuesday 30 May

Treasure Hunt in Ferry Meadows - 10.30 to 12pm

Explore Ferry Meadows using your investigations skills to work out where the treasure is hidden.

Tuesday 30 May

Climbing Wall - 11am to 3pm

The climbing wall will be back at Nene Outdoors, with sessions running throughout the day. Great fun for both adults and children age 4 and over, who will reach the top first?

Tuesday 30 May

Orienteering Challenge - 1pm to 2.30pm

Do you think you can follow the directions and find your way around a real orienteering route? Test out your skills and see who will be the first to visit all the points.

Tuesday 30 & Wednesday 31 May

Youth RYA Sailing – Stage 1

This two day course covers basic sailing skills, rope work and collision avoidance. After the course, participants will be able to tack and control boat speed and understand basic principles. All safety equipment, including wetsuits and buoyancy aids are provided.

Wednesday 31 May

Wildlife Boat Trip - 9.15am to 10.45am

A special wildlife trip around Overton Lake and along the River Nene where swans, geese and other water fowl will glide alongside the boat with you. Highlights may include herons, kingfishers and the elusive otter! A member of the Park team will make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Thursday 1 & Friday 2 June

Youth RYA Sailing – Stage 2

This 2 day course covers launching and recovery, steering, parts of the boat and basic sailing. After the course, participants will be able to steer and understand basic principles. All safety equipment, including wetsuits and buoyancy aids are provided.

Thursday 1 June

Archery - 11am to 4.15pm

Unleash your inner Robin Hood! Archery sessions are 45 minutes long and take place at Nene Outdoors.

Friday 2 June

Pond Dipping - 12pm to 3pm

A free drop in session at Lynch Lake to spend some time pond dipping and identifying the fascinating creatures you find. No need to book.

Saturday 3 & Sunday 4 June - Visit Longthorpe Tower