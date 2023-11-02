Musicals galore in our 10 things to do this week in Peterborough

Madagascar The Musical is at New Theatre, Peterborough, from November 8. Photos: Stuart Glover/Barry Martin

MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL at New Theatre, November 8-11

Join all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Starring CBBC and Strictly Come Dancing Star Karim Zeroual as King Julien.

Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com (photos: Stuart Glover/Barry Martin)

NATIVITY! THE MUSICAL

The Cresset until Saturday

Feelgood, funny and full of yuletide joy, it features all of the favourite sing-a-long hits from the films including: Sparkle and Shine, Nazareth, One Night One Moment, She’s the Brightest Star and a whole host of new songs filled with the spirit of Christmas!

GREASE THE MUSICALThe Fleet, November 4, 2pm and 7pmJoin the cast of SasSync Productions, as they take you back to Rydell High, as the Burger Palace Boys & The Pink Ladies navigate their way through the highs & lows of their senior year at Rydell High.Follows the trials and tribulations of Sandy and Danny, featuring the songs you know and love including: Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Beauty School Drop Out, The Hand Jive and more.Tickets at www.tickettailor.com

PETERBOROUGH SCOUTS GANG SHOWOrmiston Bushfield Academy theatre space, November 9-11Music, song, dance and comedy for all the family to enjoy from a cast of around 80 youngsters. There are four performances to choose from. Book at www.ticketsource.co.uk

BEYOND SUPERVET: NOEL FITZPATRICKNew Theatre, November 5Going far beyond the boundaries of his television show, The Supervet, Noel explores how caring for animals can help heal us all and how we are at the crossroads of an epic revolution in medicine.

SUZI RUFFELL: SNAPPY

Key Theatre Studio, November 3Suzi Ruffell likes things snappy: her stand up, her decisions and her suits. Suzi’s brand new show is all about settling down (but not settling), becoming a mother (without becoming mumsy) and still worrying about everything – of course she is – have you seen the news?

UK PINK FLOYD EXPERIENCE

New Theatre, November 4

Celebrating 50 years since the release of their iconic album The Dark Side of The Moon, UK Pink Floyd Experience recreate the sights and sounds of the legendary band in concert over two hours of incredible music!

KEVIN BLOODY WILSON - National Dilligaf DayThe Cresset, November 5There are few international comedians today who shoot down political correctness with such comedic pinpoint accuracy as Australia’s Kevin Bloody Wilson. Age restriction 16+

Arts Society Peterborough: Dr Jonathan FoyleThe Fleet Community Centre, November 9, 10.45amThe host of BBC2’s Award-winning ‘Climbing Great Buildings’ and Channel 5’s ‘Secrets of the Palaces’ is giving a talk on ‘The State of British Crafts’. All welcome from 10.15am for refreshments.

SALTLINES

Stamford Corn Exchange, November 6