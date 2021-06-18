Music Matters: Getting tuned up for summer

Peterborough Youth Orchestra rehearsing.

The return to more seasonal weather will certainly encourage audiences to enjoy some very welcome outdoor gigs.

Earlier this month Stamford Arts Centre presented a series of Arts Around Town and Village events, with music a vital part of the schedule across the nine dates. Attendees certainly enjoyed the chance to hear live music once again and be part of a shared experience.

For the musicians appearing at these events the opportunity to sing and play and enjoy a connection with audiences - to hear some applause - was wonderful to witness. After many months of occasional online gigs, a bit of teaching perhaps, and much anxiety, these low-key performances offered the perfect warm up to what we all hope will be the start of an ongoing recovery process.

Whilst some uncertainties remain, the sector is already seeing a steady return in customer confidence and considerable demand for safely delivered events. Making the most of these precious summer months will encourage recovery.

Venues have been working hard to establish safe operating procedures and all they need now is for audiences to support them and share their experiences of the superb music on offer over social media, helping to promote and encourage capacity attendance - this is particularly important whilst some restrictions remain in place and box office receipts are limited.

Composer and theatrical impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber continues to make headlines, with recent news reports highlighting the peer’s plea to the government not to delay further easing of restrictions. He has announced plans to open his theatres on June 21, regardless. The plight of theatres is still very precarious, and the coming weeks will see further challenging debates and wide divisions in opinion.

Hopefully, however, fans of musical theatre can enjoy a fantastic outdoor treat on August 7, staged in The Cloisters of Peterborough Cathedral (starting at 2pm), with a performance of the brilliant family show, Honk!

Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Ugly Duckling, this show is a real treat, with a catchy score and witty lyrics. Tickets from £15 - £20 (booking fees apply). To book visit: https://thelittleboxoffice.com/kdtheatre/

Peterborough Music Hub continues to promote its sensational summer music workshop programme. The Peterborough Youth Music Summer School runs from August 25-27. Costing just £45, the sessions are suitable for players of all levels aged 7+.

Peterborough Youth Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble also meet from August 23 to 27. Suitable for players aged 7-19 and playing at Grade 5+, the five-day course is £75.

Both events will be held at Ormiston Bushfield Academy with relevant Covid-19 safety protocols in place and, as always, excellent professional tuition. Bursaries are available too. For details and booking email: [email protected] or visit https://pcym.org.uk/