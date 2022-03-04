Motor City Vipers are back with a big charity night gig in Peterborough

Motor City Vipers

Playing the very best of Motown and Northern Soul classics, The Vipers’ live repertoire is a veritable who’s who of 60s and 70s soulful floor-fillers – from The Temptations, Wilson Pickett, The Four Tops and Dobie Gray, to The Supremes, Smokey Robinson and Otis Redding and promises to have you up on your feet all night long!

In addition to the sensational sound of an eight-piece live soul band, the event also includes support from top soul DJs and Brewery Tap regulars, Julian R and Paul D, spinning more of your favourite soul and Motown tunes through into the early hours. “We’re looking forward to hosting another amazing night of soulful shenanigans and hoping that, after a two year absence, it will turn out to be a sell-out show for this great cause.” said Vipers frontman, Alec Chapman.

Motor City Vipers were formed in the Spring of 2009 and have gained themselves an enviable reputation as one of the UK’s most exciting live soul bands – having played on the same bill and supported music legends as diverse as The Blockheads, Neville Staple (The Specials), Kiki Dee, The Commitments, Diane Shaw and Geno Washington, as well as playing at festivals and events up and down the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening will include a raffle and auction to raise much-needed funds for Sue Ryder Care at Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

Tickets are priced at just £10 each and available online or by credit/debit card from the Brewery Tap on 01733 358500.