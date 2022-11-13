More familiar faces join Key Theatre panto cast

Lucy-Jane Quinlan, Simon Rhys Jones, Alexa Vox and Abigail Matthews join the cast of Dick Whittington

Key favourites David Griffin-Stephens as Dame Fanny Fitzbottom, and Simon Aylin as Dick, headline the hilarious, fun-filled brand new family pantomime adventure, running from November 25 until January 8.

And some of those added to the cast this week are no strangers to Peterborough panto audiences.

Panto regular Lucy-Jane Quinlan, who has been entertaining panto-lovers across the city for more than a decade, returns as as Fairy Bowbells. Lucy-Jane has been nominated for a prestigious Great British Pantomime Award for best principal female for her role in Cinderella at the Lighthouse in Poole.

And following a show-stealing performance as Dandini in Cinderella last year, the Key welcomes back Simon Rhys Jones in the roles of Captain and King of the Disco.

Completing the line-up, from queen of the London cabaret scene, having won London pride Cabaret Act 2022, to queen of vermin, Alexa Vox (she/her) will play the villain we all love to hate, the evil Queen Rat. And Abigail Matthews plays Alice Fitzwarren.

As always with a Key Theatre pantomime, there is original music and script, packed full of comedy, magic, mayhem and more!