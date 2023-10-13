Michael Cross: Celebrating 50 years of Peterborough's Key Theatre

Everyone's favourite panto Dame Michael Cross

The theatre on the Embankment is temporarily closed (it should be open in time for panto season) but as part of its celebrations is seeking memories from residents who have visited down the years.

Here we share the thoughts of a man synonymous with the Key in what many would class as its “heyday” – Michael Cross, former theatre director and everyone’s favourite panto Dame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was love at first sight. As a young lad, attending a performance of Pinocchio at the brand-new Key Theatre 50 years ago, my love affair with this remarkable building began.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Cross with long-time panto partner Simon Bamford

Most Popular

"I can still clearly remember the gleaming brass railings of the staircase, as I climbed up excitedly towards the brightly lit bar. Chatter and laughter filled the air. We were ushered through a set of doors, (I was intrigued by the little round windows set in them), and into the auditorium. Dark, ebony brick walls dramatically highlighted plush red velvet seats and the space seemed to wrap its arms around you – carrying you to, and through, the adventure to come.

"At the time I had no idea how much this experience would stay with me and what a huge part this magical building would play in my life and work. So, this 50-year anniversary is particularly special for both me and the Key, full of memories of many wonderful shows and some incredible people. Becoming the building’s Director was a dream come true.

“The Key continued to inspire me throughout my childhood and teenage years, watching shows and then, later, appearing on the Key stage myself as a professional actor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My first ‘home visit’ was touring in productions of Godspell and Oh! What A Lovely War. I recall celebrating that year’s birthday in the Key’s old coffee shop (now the site of the box office). It was always a great spot to mingle with the cast and enjoy home-cooked meals.

50 years of the Key Theatre

“With Peterborough positioned along the A1, the Key was always a great stopover for touring shows and, despite the limited seating capacity, attracted some first-class productions. The nature of the notion of ‘celebrity’ has changed over time, but some of the nation’s biggest soap stars and variety entertainers of the day have graced the Key’s stage.

"During my own tenure as the Key’s Director, we welcomed a vast array of top talent – far too many to recall individually. However, I will confess to being somewhat starstruck with the arrival of Hollywood actress Stefanie Powers (most famous for starring opposite Robert Wagner in the long-running US TV series Hart To Hart).

"Most Tuesday evenings, visiting actors would attend after-show ‘Meet the Cast’ events with the Key Theatre Club – sharing tales of their careers - and the perils of touring. Best guest artists were invariably the comedy stars. They had the most natural rapport with audiences. Ruth Madoc (long-time Patron of the Key Theatre Club), John Inman, Su Pollard, Brian Conley, and Matthew Kelly, to name but a few, were always great company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Appearances from Australian soap stars – Anne Charleston (Neighbours) and Val Lehman (Prisoner Cell Bock H) always generated interest - and excellent sales. I shall also never forget escorting Sooty (with a hand from Richard Cadell of course) to Peterborough Library, promoting the show’s latest run at the theatre. I was as enthralled as the children, watching Sooty work his magic.

“It is Panto that brings back the best of memories – my association with the Key’s festive season spanning over 20 years. Both my predecessors (Tony Clayton and Derek Killeen) had established and maintained fine reputations for producing excellent pantomime productions. As ‘Dame’ I also followed in the footsteps of two very different – but hugely talented and experienced theatre performers – Allan Walsh and Chris MacDonnell.

"Working with a wonderful sidekick, in actor Simon Bamford, we soon developed our own brand of productions and became a regular feature of Key pantos for a new generation.

“As the Key enters another new chapter, its first 50 years of entertaining Peterborough has been exciting and bright – full of challenges and opportunities, but always celebrating creativity, excellence and sharing wonderful experiences with residents and visitors.

"Here’s a toast to the future and another fifty glorious years.”