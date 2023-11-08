News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Gang Show 2023 at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, Thursday to SaturdayPeterborough Gang Show 2023 at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, Thursday to Saturday
Meet the gang.... Peterborough Gang Show is back

Peterborough Scouts return to the stage this week with their annual Gang Show – and here’s the colourful photos from last night’s dress rehearsal.
By Brad Barnes
Published 8th Nov 2023, 11:09 GMT

The show is being staged at Ormiston Bushfield Academy theatre space, from Thursday (9th) until Saturday, and there are four performances to choose from.It promises a couple of hours of music, song, dance and comedy for all the family to enjoy from a cast of around 80 youngsters.

Book at www.ticketsource.co.uk

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo: David Lowndes

