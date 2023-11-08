Meet the gang.... Peterborough Gang Show is back
Peterborough Scouts return to the stage this week with their annual Gang Show – and here’s the colourful photos from last night’s dress rehearsal.
By Brad Barnes
Published 8th Nov 2023, 11:09 GMT
The show is being staged at Ormiston Bushfield Academy theatre space, from Thursday (9th) until Saturday, and there are four performances to choose from.It promises a couple of hours of music, song, dance and comedy for all the family to enjoy from a cast of around 80 youngsters.
Book at www.ticketsource.co.uk
