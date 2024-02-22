May Bank Holiday with three days of UNDER!

Headliners across May 3 to 5 include Mike Skinner, Hannah Wants, Sub Focus, Kurupt FM, Route 94, Turno, A Little Sound, Latmun, Charlie Tee, Sota and Prunk.

For the very first time, UNDER takes place on Friday night with the genius behind the iconic British band ‘The Streets’ Mike Skinner.

Skinner will plug in his USBs, taking you through his diverse taste in music that could see him drop anything from garage to jungle to his own hit lyrics.

He will be joined by the best (and only) pirate radio station in the whole of Brentford Kurupt FM.

Support comes from two rising stars in the UK’s garage scene Bakey and Oppidan, who was nominated as one of DJ Mag’s breakthrough stars in 2023. Local support comes from Mixology & Nearo’s trusted residents and Peterborough legends Nick T & AJ!

Saturday is hosted by Peterborough’s leading house promoter Mixology.

Hannah Wants will make the short trip from Birmingham to headline a lineup full of talent from the UK and Europe. Known for her unique DJ style, Wants tops the bill alongside legendary Dutch label PIV’s head honcho Prunk, UK tech-house heavy weights Route 94 & Latmun and exciting new talent in the UK minimal tech scene Us Two and Jakkob.

House lovers will no doubt hear familiar anthems that have been supported across the leading clubs and festival stages in the world.

On Sunday, BBC Radio 1’s Charlie Tee returns alongside her brand Unitee.

Charlie will be joined by Sub Focus, who cemented his title as an icon in drum n bass with his latest album Evolve, and Turno who broke through with his smash hit Rave Out featuring Charlotte Plank in 2023.

The stacked drum n bass lineup also features the extremely talented female-vocalist A Little Sound and Sota, whose track Realise was played across the festival scene last summer.

Completing the lineup is Diagnostix and DnB Awards 2024 Best Breakthrough DJ Nominee Tempa and the local crews from Sin Central, Strictly Soulful & Lovely Drop.

Alongside the main stage, UNDER will also debut its first-ever VIP-only stage with emerging talent from regional brands and labels which include Nearo, Arc, Zest, Source, Signal & Locality!

For tickets & more information please go to www.under.events

