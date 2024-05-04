May at The Cresset - including Al Murray's Guv Island!

Guv Island with Al Murray at The Cresset on May 31

With her fabulous band and her very own ‘Dave Stewart’ it is the first of a varied line-up for the month.

Kate Rusby: Est 1973 Tour

May 9

Named as one of the Top Ten Folk Voices of the Century, a Mercury Prize Winner, 6-times BBC Radio 2 Folk Award Winner and a warm, Yorkshire sense of humour to boot, Rusby has achieved an unprecedented cross-over appeal. Celebrating over 30 years of touring and 22 albums including her latest beautifully stunning Christmas album, Light Years.

Diana & Lionel: Endless Love The Show

May 10

Starring a sensational cast, incredible vocals and a stellar live band, Endless Love is the ultimate feel good night out and it celebrates the two legendary artistes Diana Ross and Lionel Richie.

The show is packed with Motown classics and timeless smash hits such as I’m Coming Out, Dancing On The Ceiling, Upside Down, Say You Say Me, Chain Reaction, All Night Long, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Hello, Can’t Hurry Love and of course the the duet Endless Love plus many more.

This wonderfully produced show brilliantly captures the glitz, glamour and sentiment of soaring love songs and guarantees to have audiences rocking out to 80s classics and gettin’ down to outright dancefloor fillers.

The Mersey Beatles

May 17

The world’s favourite Liverpool-born tribute to the Fab Four – are back with an all-new show celebrating the 60th anniversary of A Hard Day’s Night.

The beloved and iconic 1964 album and movie perfectly captured The Beatles at their pop peak. And to mark the diamond anniversary in 2024, The Mersey Beatles will play the entire A Hard Day’s Night album in the first half of their show – followed by a hit-packed collection of Beatlemania classics.

Al Murray: Guv Island

May 31

“Country, the UK, lost its way, seeks life partner/mentor/inspiration. Good sense of humour essential. No timewasters, tedious show-offs or offend-o-trons need apply. HR free zone.”

Standing up so you don't have to take it lying it down anymore, the Pub Landlord is back to make sense of the questions you probably already had the answers to. You know what they say: There’s no school like the old school, with the dodgy overflowing toilets.

If you fancy a lock-in with the Landlord there is also a meet and greet with the King of Beers for a chat and a photo on stage before the show at The Pub Landlord’s bar.

The Cresset Comedy Club

May 31

Hosting the very best in live stand up each month. Lineup to be announced!