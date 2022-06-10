Manic Street Preachers postpone Peterborough gig after singer contracts COVID

The Manic Street Preachers have announced they have had to cancel their gig in Peterborough on Sunday after lead singer James Dean Bradfield tested positive to COVID.

The Welsh rock band had been due to play at the Embankment in the city on Sunday evening as part of a big weekend of music,

However, on Twitter this evening the band sadly confirmed the gig could no longer take place.

The statement said: “Sadly the band have been forced to postpone their show at Peterborough Embankment this Sunday (12 June) due to lead singer James Dean Bradfield contracting Covid.

All ticket holders will be contacted by their point of sale within the next 48 hours.”

Mark Harrison, promoter of LPH Concerts and Events who were organising the event said: “I can confirm that as James Dean Bradfield has returned a positive test for Covid, he is unable to perform at the Embankment this Sunday and the event will no longer go ahead. We're devastated with this outcome but have to prioritise the health and safety of our artists, staff and guests.“We would like to sincerely apologise to everyone who bought a ticket to the Manic Street Preachers. It was set to be a fantastic event and we thank you for your support.“All ticket holders will be contacted in the next 48 hours by their original point of purchase. On behalf of everyone at LPH Concerts and Events, we would like to wish James a speedy and safe recovery."

