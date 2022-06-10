Mark Harrison, promoter of LPH Concerts and Events who were organising the event said: “I can confirm that as James Dean Bradfield has returned a positive test for Covid, he is unable to perform at the Embankment this Sunday and the event will no longer go ahead. We're devastated with this outcome but have to prioritise the health and safety of our artists, staff and guests.“We would like to sincerely apologise to everyone who bought a ticket to the Manic Street Preachers. It was set to be a fantastic event and we thank you for your support.“All ticket holders will be contacted in the next 48 hours by their original point of purchase. On behalf of everyone at LPH Concerts and Events, we would like to wish James a speedy and safe recovery."