Noel Fitzpatrick will be at Peterborough New Theatre on November 5

Tickets are now on sale to see one of the world’s most renowned and much-loved orthopedic-neuro veterinary surgeons, at New Theatre on November 5 with his show Beyond Supervet.

His uplifting and motivating show promises to be a hugely entertaining evening full of fun and fascinating insights into the things Noel has learned from the thousands of animals he has helped throughout his career. Going beyond the wonderful world of The Supervet, Noel will explore how caring for animals really can help us all and how modern medicine can have an incredible impact on our lives.

Bringing the narrative of his many books to life, Noel will be enthralling and engaging audiences with stories, anecdotes, and a vision for the future, all told to a powerful soundtrack which reinforces the huge role music plays in his life.

Announcing the tour, Noel said: “Through my life and career I have many stories to tell from the animals who inspire me and have healed me through their demonstrations of bravery, openness and kindness. This show is an honest and open account about life, and I hope many will relate to it, laugh and celebrate the only thing that matters at the end of it all, love.”

From the wonderful adventures of Noel’s much-loved dog, Keira, to his own personal journey, Noel will also explore how animals offered him hope as he struggled through some of his darkest moments.