Lost In Music.... remembering the height of the disco era

Lost in Music

​"It was a time when Motown Records' biggest stars began to get funky," he says. "Philadelphia Records became a hit song conveyor belt with its distinctive combination of soulful vocals and lush arrangements. And, soundtracks of movies - from Shaft to Car Wash - lifted the world to its dancing feet."

By 1977, says James, disco was in full flow.

"Lost in Music fondly remembers the height of the disco era," he says, "faithfully recreating the biggest hits of Donna Summer, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Chaka Khan, Chic, Diana Ross, Harold Melvin and the Bluenotes, Sister Sledge and more. It's non-stop dance anthems from curtain up."

In fact, James admits a couple of mid-tempo tunes have had to be added to the 32-song set list to 'give the audience a breather'.

Backed by a talented live band, Lost in Music stars a cast boasting stunning vocals which combines this with the extravagant dance moves and fabulous fashion of the era, to bring the best the late Seventies had to offer to life, live on stage.