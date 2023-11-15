News you can trust since 1948
Live music night back to rock the boat!

Saturday night sees the much anticipated return to Peterborough of Club With No Name, the popular live music night, which in 1999 took the city’s music scene by the scruff of the neck and gave it a damn good shake for a few years...
By Brad Barnes
Published 15th Nov 2023, 13:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 13:40 GMT
Now returning after a break of 14years, it is quite literally back to "rock the boat" once more, this time at Charters Bar upon the River Nene.

Lined up to headline this first fun packed evening are London's hotly tipped, but as yet uncrowned kings of rock and roll, The Blue Carpet Band with their frenzied, savage and electrifying take on rockabilly. They come on like Little Richard fronting Iggy Pop’s The Stooges! Said to be a bit like The Cramps playing with knives they are said to be one of the most exciting live bands currently on the circuit and not to be missed!

Also playing the event, will be Peterborough’s very own, recently reformed Destructors 82 back with a new line-up that features two original members, one of whom, Gizz Butt has since played with UK Subs, English Dogs, Prodigy and more recently US hardcore legends Scream! They'll be tearing through some of those songs that regularly found them occupying the Indie Charts back in the day.

The Blue Carpet BandThe Blue Carpet Band
    Opening the evening’s proceedings will be The Fyzz Wallis Band, featuring the one and only Fyzz Wallis whose very first band Blue actually played the Club With No Name a couple of times in 1999.

    Advance tickets from Charters Bar website or www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname or alternatively you can pay on the door.

