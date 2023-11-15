Live music night back to rock the boat!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now returning after a break of 14years, it is quite literally back to "rock the boat" once more, this time at Charters Bar upon the River Nene.

Lined up to headline this first fun packed evening are London's hotly tipped, but as yet uncrowned kings of rock and roll, The Blue Carpet Band with their frenzied, savage and electrifying take on rockabilly. They come on like Little Richard fronting Iggy Pop’s The Stooges! Said to be a bit like The Cramps playing with knives they are said to be one of the most exciting live bands currently on the circuit and not to be missed!

Also playing the event, will be Peterborough’s very own, recently reformed Destructors 82 back with a new line-up that features two original members, one of whom, Gizz Butt has since played with UK Subs, English Dogs, Prodigy and more recently US hardcore legends Scream! They'll be tearing through some of those songs that regularly found them occupying the Indie Charts back in the day.

Opening the evening’s proceedings will be The Fyzz Wallis Band, featuring the one and only Fyzz Wallis whose very first band Blue actually played the Club With No Name a couple of times in 1999.