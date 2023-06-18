Live In The Cloisters: Outdoor theatre in Peterborough this summer

Coming to Live In The Cloisters this summer

So this is what you can look forward to if you plan to dig out your deckchairs, blankets and picnic baskets and book a ticket for “Live in the Cloisters”..

The Wind in the Willows

August 12, 11am and 3pm

A Midsummer Night's Dream from Boxtree

Quantum Theatre return with an outdoor production of the family classic, The Wind in the Willows.

“Believe me, my young friend, there is nothing – absolutely nothing – half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats…”

Spring is in the air and Mole has found a wonderful new world.

There's boating with Ratty, a feast with Badger and high jinx on the open road with that reckless ruffian, Mr Toad. What more could such firm friends wish for?

But after Toad's latest escapade, can they join together and beat the wretched weasels?

Join Mole, Ratty and Badger on their mad-cap adventures in this heart-warming tale of friendship, mishap and mayhem with Quantum Theatre’s new adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s family favourite.

A Midsummer Night's Dream: The Musical

August 18, 6pm

Join Boxtree Productions this summer as it takes on its most magical story to date.

This classic Shakespeare play has been transformed into a musical extravaganza and adapted into modern language, so that it is perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Young and old alike will enjoy the hilarious comedy characters, mischievous fairies, magical moments and fantastic original songs.

The fast-paced musical comedy will get you singing, laughing and dancing in your seats.

Alice in Wonderland

August 28, 2pm

Touring theatre company DOT Productions present a magical retelling of Alice in Wonderland.

Join Alice as she explores Wonderland and meets all the characters we know and love, The White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter and dreaded Queen of Hearts.

This production is full of fun and laughter and is bound to make even the smallest members of the family not want to leave Wonderland.

Jane Austen's Persuasion

August 28, 7pm

Join DOT Productions as it presents an enchanting reproduction of Jane Austen's Persuasion, live in the Cloisters.

This is the story of Anne Elliot who was once persuaded by friends and family to end her engagement to Frederick Wentworth.

Seven years later, over many humourous encounters, they meet again...will they once again be persuaded to stay apart or will love conquer all?

This production is told in DOT's renown multi-roleplaying style and bound to delight all Austen fans.