Legends and local heroes at music festival in Peterborough

Nene Valley Rock festival line-up includes The Crazy World of Arthur Brown , Curved Air and Square Wild

​The new festival for lovers of classic rock, blues and progressive music will be held in picturesque Nene Park from August 31 to September 3. In all, 64 different acts will be presented over four days ranging from veterans of the famous Woodstock Festival to local heroes from the Peterborough club scene.

Among the headliners are Ten Years After, featuring Glinton-based guitarist Coilin Hodgkinson, The Crazy World of Arthur Brown , Colosseum , Corky Laing’s Mountain and Curved Air with support from Square Wild , Peterborough’s Austin Gold and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten Tears After will be known to many for their magnificent performance at the Woodstock Festival , immortalised in the Oscar winning film.

Jazz-Rock innovators Colosseum feature vocalist Chris Farlowe , while city band Austin Gold are regularly tipped for major success – Classic Rock magazine has again picked them this month as ‘one to watch’.

Most Popular

Finally Manchester’s Square Wild were voted Best new Unsigned Band earlier this year by Prog Magazine

All stages will be under cover and acts will be scheduled to avoid clashes - you will be able to see all the acts on the main stages rather than having to choose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad