Kenny Thomas's biggest tour in 20 years heads for Peterborough

Kenny Thomas is coming to The Cresset in November

​In November and December this year, Kenny hits the road with his all-star band of musicians – including a date at The Cresset on November 28, with special guests, highly rated UK outfit Soulutions.

This all comes off the back of a sell-out club tour in April 2022, with Kenny finishing the year with an incredible headline performance at one of London’s most iconic venues, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

Kenny remains one of the most important and successful UK soul singers of his generation with his debut album ‘Voices’ selling 600,000 copies in the UK alone on Chrysalis Records in 1991 achieving a total of eight Top 40 singles and two Top 10 records whilst picking up two BRIT-Award Nominations for ‘Best Male Vocalist’ and ‘Best Newcomer’.

In lockdown, Gary Barlow invited him to sing ‘Thinking About Your Love’ on his ‘Crooner Sessions’ which went onto be a viral hit, with well over 4 Million views.

In late 2021, Kenny also released his autobiography ‘ Baring My Soul’ which received outstanding reviews alongside being featured in a BBC Top of The Pops documentary on BBC2 having performed on the show no less than nine times over 30 years.