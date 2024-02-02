Keith Jack bringing Dreamcoat Stars to Peterborough

Keith Jack

Dreamcoat Stars is back due to high demand, for their third UK tour, which stops off for a performance at the city’s Key Theatre on March 16.

Bringing incredible live musical entertainment to the stage, it’s a chance to experience the UK's biggest and best night of musical smash-hits in this star-studded concert featuring brand-new songs and arrangements.

The concert includes everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway classics, Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, Dirty Dancing, Hairspray, West Side Story, and the toe-tapping Jersey Boys.

Relive all your favourite productions in one epic evening.

Feel the spine-tingling vocal power of four sensational singers from the global hit show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat coming together for an unforgettable evening of musical theatre. This megamix production is guaranteed to leave you wanting more, while singing your favourite songs all the way home!

A hand-picked selection of non-stop hits with phenomenal vocal arrangements, incredible four-part harmonies, slick choreography, and memorable stories from the star's time in Joseph.