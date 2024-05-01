​Join Spangler’s for an all-day mini country music festival in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Spangler’s Country Music Club at The Parkway, Maskew Avenue, May 5

The mini Country Music Festival gets under way at 12noon with music from Travis Logan and local band Stevie Daniels and the Wranglers.

At 4.45pmthere will be a tea break in the lounge. Andy Bennetto will be entertaining during the break.

The Spangler's CMC festival line-up this weekend.

The evening session starts at 6pm with Chris Johnson, Rory O'Neill and Stevie Daniels and the Wranglers.

It is pay on the door – £13 for the whole day, £6.50 for the afternoon and £8.50 for the evening session. It will be a mix of traditional and new country music with all kinds of dancing, everyone welcome,

THURSDAY 2nd:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ Night from 8pm.

The Farmers, Yaxley, has The Xtremities (as part of the Xtreme beer festival) from 6.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm.

FRIDAY 3rd:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Returns from 9pm. Popular four-piece Peterborough band, playing Pop Rock and modern covers across all the decades.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Indie on the Water from 8pm with DJs Steve and Wendy Beveridge.

The Ostrich Inn has Frankly My Dear from 9.30pm.

The Farmers, Yaxley, has The Xtremities supporting Smoke and Mirrors (as part of the Xtreme beer festival) from 6.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk it’s Friday with resident DJ MrNash from 9pm -2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Listen Like Thieves.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Dave Anderson. Members £4, non-members £6, doors open 7pm.

SATURDAY 4th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Last Minute Brigade from 9pm. The first gig of a farewell tour. Playing pure anthemic hits (including Queen) and carefully selected classic Rock.

The Farmers, Yaxley, has The Xtremities supporting 50-50 (as part of the Xtreme beer festival) from 6.30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Velocity from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The One Eyed Cats.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Blackout UK from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm -3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has The Guards featuring David James Smith from 10pm..

Peterborough Conservative Club has Darrel Antcliffe.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has The Penguinz Band UK from 9pm - 11.30pm.

SUNDAY 5th:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Eskimo Joe from 2pm. Peterborough band celebrating 20th anniversary.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The High Rollers.

The Ostrich Inn has Palmy Ukulele Band from 5pm.

Charters has Jazz underground DJ set from 12pm-3pm, followed by David James Smith solo gig from 3pm 6pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Little and Often.

Brewery Tap has Open Mic night from 6pm – 11pm.

TUESDAY 7th:

The Ostrich Inn has Ostrich Egg Heads Pub Quiz from 7pm.

WEDNESDAY 8th: