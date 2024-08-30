Jazz Club night of gypsy swing to launch new season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Jazz Club has a fantastic programme of music covering the next six months – and kicks off the new season at the Key Theatre studio with The Ben Holder Hot Club Quartet.

Ben Holder (violin) will be joined on stage on September 1 by three masters of the craft – Caley Groves (guitar), Jez Cook (guitar) and Mike Green (double bass) to entertain with an evening of Gypsy Swing, otherwise known in France as Jazz Manouche.

This genre was created in the 1930s by the genius gypsy guitarist Django Reinhardt and the brilliant violinist Stephane Grappelli with their Quintette of the Hot Club of France.

This heart pumping, atmospheric music is currently experiencing a great resurgence throughout Europe with its rhythm, melodies and energy.

Ben Holder’s Hot Club Quartet is without doubt one the very best bands playing this genre and receives rave reviews wherever they play.

Ben is the most gifted and exciting young jazz violinist in the UK. His classical training combined with his innate sense of swing rhythm and incredible energy set him apart from every other player you’ll come across.

You can expect unbelievable musicianship along side witty repartee from this wonderful entertainer. The Ben Holder Hot Club Quartet honours the creative genius of Reinhardt and Grappelli – this will be an evening of blisteringly energetic and impressive live jazz.

