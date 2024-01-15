News you can trust since 1948
Jack Dee bringing 'the daddy of all panel games' to Peterborough

Join host Jack Dee and a star-studded cast of comedians for an unmissable evening of inspired nonsense in Peterborough this Spring.
By Brad Barnes
Published 15th Jan 2024, 14:27 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 09:13 GMT
Following eleven sell-out tours from 2007, BBC Radio’s multi award-winning antidote to panel games – I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue – starts an all-new touring stage show for 2024, which will be coming to the New Theatre in Broadway on March 19.

I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue has been delighting fans for over 50 years.

Since its inception in 1972, ‘Clue’ has seen its success blossom from the impish son of ‘I’m Sorry I’ll Read That Again’ to the big daddy of all panel games.

    Jack Dee and a star-studded line up bring I'm Sorry I haven't A Clue to New Theatre in March.
    Jack Dee and a star-studded line up bring I'm Sorry I haven't A Clue to New Theatre in March.

    The format of the game is very simple: four players are given silly things to do by the Chairman, with Colin Sell setting some of them to music.

    The I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue touring show is a ‘Greatest Hits’ presentation, sourcing the very finest material from Clue’s enormous archives (ably retrieved by Samantha and her two kindly archivist friends).

    The tour show looks just like a recording, feels like a recording, sounds like a recording, and audience members are also treated to their very own kazoo, surely the best value for money on the British stage today!

