It's party night this halloween weekend

Halloween House Nightclub Event is at Red Room on October 27th

Halloween House Nightclub Event

​Red Room, Friday, October 27

Get ready for a spooktacular night of haunting beats and mesmerizing visuals as Spectra Entertainment promises an unforgettable night of eerie vibes, thrilling moments and haunting house music.

This hair-raising event, from 10pm through to 5am, will feature the masterful DJ Dev, whose spine-tingling mixes will keep you dancing until the break of dawn.

As the night unfolds, OJ Imagery, a photography powerhouse, will be on hand to capture the mysterious and unforgettable moments.

Costumes are encouraged, so dress to impress in your most eerie and creative outfits.

"We are thrilled to host our Halloween House Nightclub Event at RedRoom," said Adrian Bilicz, Director of Spectra Entertainment. "This is an opportunity for everyone to let loose, enjoy fantastic music, and revel in the Halloween spirit. With this being our first event we want to make sure it is a special one and want people to get to know the Spectra Experience."

Tickets available online at skiddle.

THURSDAY 26th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Zillion Dead Rabbitz from 8.30pm. New and exciting four-piece Rock, Indie, Post-Punk and Alternative covers band.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz.

FRIDAY 27th:The Crown has The Sidekicks from 9pm playing Rock and Pop covers.

Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Titan from 9.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Dizzy Miss Lizzys from 9pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Another Girl Another Planet from 10pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Tommy Philpot,

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has a Halloween disco open to all. £4 members, £6 guests (under-14s free).SATURDAY 28th:

The Crown has Vertigo from 9pm. Party band playing Pop and Rock chart hits from the 60s to present day.

The Ostrich Inn has Tribal Misfits from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale has The High Point Players Halloween Party.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Gangsters from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has The Get Down. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Pop Punk Party Bus from 10pm.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has a Halloween dance with Mark Haley.£4 members, £6 guests.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Halo’s Halloween party from 9pm.SUNDAY 29th:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Tour*Ettes from 2pm playing chart hits from 60s Soul to 90s Brit Pop via 70s New Wave.

The Ostrich Inn has Jimmy Doherty from 5pm.

Charters has Jordon Poole from 3pm followed by music quiz from 6.30pm.