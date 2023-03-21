Idolising Nova on tour with The Vamps Jake Haseldine

“It’s been really fun, getting to see so many cool places and playing to thousands of fans each night,” said Jack Fulton Smith, one half of the duo with Kyle Sullivan ahead of Monday’s show in Warsaw.

“We have really enjoyed supporting The Vamps and have played sold-out shows in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, three shows in Germany, Switzerland and Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were so keen to play in Europe again and we’ve just enjoyed every single moment. Hearing thousands of fans singing our songs back to us is something we’ll never forget.”

Idolising Nova on tour with The Vamps Jake Haseldine

Most Popular

The boys have also announced their first ever Europe headline show in July which has seen people snapping up tickets and getting ready to travel from all around Europe to Paris for it..

Find out more about the band at www.idolisingnova.com/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad