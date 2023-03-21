News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
1 hour ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
3 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
3 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
7 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
9 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

It's been fun - Peterborough duo on sell-out tour with The Vamps

Peterborough’s Idolising Nova wrap up their European tour supporting The Vamps with a gig in Poland next week.

By Brad Barnes
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:38 GMT- 1 min read
Idolising Nova on tour with The Vamps Jake Haseldine
Idolising Nova on tour with The Vamps Jake Haseldine
Idolising Nova on tour with The Vamps Jake Haseldine

“It’s been really fun, getting to see so many cool places and playing to thousands of fans each night,” said Jack Fulton Smith, one half of the duo with Kyle Sullivan ahead of Monday’s show in Warsaw.

“We have really enjoyed supporting The Vamps and have played sold-out shows in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, three shows in Germany, Switzerland and Italy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We were so keen to play in Europe again and we’ve just enjoyed every single moment. Hearing thousands of fans singing our songs back to us is something we’ll never forget.”

Idolising Nova on tour with The Vamps Jake Haseldine
Idolising Nova on tour with The Vamps Jake Haseldine
Idolising Nova on tour with The Vamps Jake Haseldine
Most Popular

    The boys have also announced their first ever Europe headline show in July which has seen people snapping up tickets and getting ready to travel from all around Europe to Paris for it..

    Find out more about the band at www.idolisingnova.com/

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Idolising Nova on tour with The Vamps Jake Haseldine
    Idolising Nova on tour with The Vamps Jake Haseldine
    Idolising Nova on tour with The Vamps Jake Haseldine
    PeterboroughPolandEuropeFrance