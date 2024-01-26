It’s all going on at The Cresset in February

The Country Superstars Dolly Parton and Friends Tribute Show kicks things off on February 2, then for two nights comedian Sarah Millican brings her sold-out show Late Bloomer.

Tribute shows Celine: My Heart Will Go On, Supreme Queen, The ELO Experience - Celebrating the great music of Jeff Lynne and The Electric Light Orchestra and Frankie’s Guys follow.

There’s also all the fun and action from Circus Spectacular, Adult panto, The Cresset Comedy Club and music from Absolute Reggae.

Rounding things off are the Liverpool Legends. Phil Thompson and Bruce Grobbelaar – with over 1200 appearances and 40 trophies lifted during their time at the club – bringing tales from Anfield.

