News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

It’s all going on at The Cresset in February

Tributes to the greats, epic circus performers, stand-up comedy and footballing legends – there’s a lot on offer at The Cresset in Peterborough for February.
By Brad Barnes
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:12 GMT

The Country Superstars Dolly Parton and Friends Tribute Show kicks things off on February 2, then for two nights comedian Sarah Millican brings her sold-out show Late Bloomer.

Tribute shows Celine: My Heart Will Go On, Supreme Queen, The ELO Experience - Celebrating the great music of Jeff Lynne and The Electric Light Orchestra and Frankie’s Guys follow.

There’s also all the fun and action from Circus Spectacular, Adult panto, The Cresset Comedy Club and music from Absolute Reggae.

Rounding things off are the Liverpool Legends. Phil Thompson and Bruce Grobbelaar – with over 1200 appearances and 40 trophies lifted during their time at the club – bringing tales from Anfield.

Frankie's Guys at The Cresset on February 23

1. The Cresset in February

Frankie's Guys at The Cresset on February 23 Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Absolute Reggae at The Cresset on February 10

2. The Cresset in February

Absolute Reggae at The Cresset on February 10 Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Liverpool Legends Phil Thompson and Bruce Grobbelaar (pictured) at The Cresset on February 25

3. The Cresset in February

Liverpool Legends Phil Thompson and Bruce Grobbelaar (pictured) at The Cresset on February 25 Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
ELO Experience at The Cresset on February 16

4. The Cresset in February

ELO Experience at The Cresset on February 16 Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughLegends