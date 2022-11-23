Is Melton stage school ready for panto? Oh yes it is!

The full cast

The first performance is on Saturday (26th) and it promises glass slippers, dancing shoes and a complete and utter joyride – even before a pointe shoe or leotard has graced the stage.

During a presence of over 40 years in Melton, the dance school has catered for everyone from teeny movers to ladies tappers - churning out a steady stream of prodigious talent whilst equipping hundreds of young people with critical life skills along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last few years haven’t been all carriages and pumpkins though.

The pandemic forced the last-minute cancellation of a Musical Theatre production, lessons ‘went virtual’, and the school had to find a new home for their annual panto. But thanks to the resilience, hard work and passion of Trevonne’s pupils, teaching staff and volunteers, they’re now set for a remarkable milestone return to their spiritual home.

Most Popular

Hayley Sessions, Director of Cinderella, told the Melton Times: "I am super delighted to be bringing Trevonne back to Melton Theatre. Everyone is so excited to be back in our local theatre and we plan to stage the most magical Christmas classic pantomime.”