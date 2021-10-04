In pictures - the opening night at Liberation in Peterborough

Kickstarting the night time scene in what used to be New York New York, Liberation opened on Saturday and went down a storm.

Special guests on the night were AJ Bunker, Sam Jackson and Aaron Simpson from Love Island, who mingled with the crowd for a couple of hours - and posed for selfies with clubbers.

As if that wasn’t enough, Rhythm Room - next door in New Road - opens this weekend, breathing life into the old Chicago Rock premises.

See the gallery of first look photos inside Liberation HERE

1. Liberation opening night The official opening of Liberation in Peterborough on Saturday with Love Island stars the special guests on the night. Photos: Harry Rutter Photo Sales

