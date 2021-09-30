A first look inside Peterborough’s new nightclub Liberation

Club Liberation - in the former New York New York venue on New Road in the city centre - will be joined by some special guests from Love Island - AJ, Sam Jackson and Lucinda Strafford at the opening night celebration. On Saturdays the theme is Indulge and from 10pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best dance and R&B tracks.
Fridays will be Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am, while Tuesdays will become TuesGays, 10pm to 4am.
Meanwhile, October 9 will see neighbouring venue Rhythm Room opening its doors in the former Chicago Rock premises.
