More than 20 traders and hundreds of customers packed into the beer garden at Town Bridge, with entertainment by Eclectic Ballroom cheering people up despite the gloomy weather on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: they were delighted with the two days and the overwhelming response from both food and drink vendors and all the customers.

"Everyone’s positive feedback further validates the hard work and dedication that went into organising this event,” she said. “We also would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the food vendors who travelled from London, Lincoln, Coventry and other cities as well as the invaluable contribution of all the local businesses who participated wholeheartedly. Their collective presence added a diversity and vibrancy to the festival. And of course to all our Charters staff for all their hard work.”