International food festival at ChartersInternational food festival at Charters
International food festival at Charters

In Pictures: Sun shines on Peterborough pub's international food festival

The second international food festival at Peterborough’s floating pub Charters proved a big success, with the sun shining brightly as the two-day event came to a close yesterday.

By Brad Barnes
Published 15th May 2023, 12:19 BST

More than 20 traders and hundreds of customers packed into the beer garden at Town Bridge, with entertainment by Eclectic Ballroom cheering people up despite the gloomy weather on Saturday.

On Sunday, however, the sun was more generous adding to the extraordinary atmosphere with music from Division duo and DJ Zola.

A spokesperson said: they were delighted with the two days and the overwhelming response from both food and drink vendors and all the customers.

"Everyone’s positive feedback further validates the hard work and dedication that went into organising this event,” she said. “We also would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the food vendors who travelled from London, Lincoln, Coventry and other cities as well as the invaluable contribution of all the local businesses who participated wholeheartedly. Their collective presence added a diversity and vibrancy to the festival. And of course to all our Charters staff for all their hard work.”

