In pictures: Peterborough in 2023 - exhibitions, festivals and lights

As the New Year approaches, we take a look at the events that got people out and about in Peterborough this year.

Kicking things off the Cathedral hosted a huge art exhibition – Made in 2022 – and followed it up later in the year with Unofficial Galaxies, one of the largest Star Wars fan private collections in the world.

The summer saw huge outdoor events – The Willow Festival and Beer Festival on the Embankment, and Nene Valley Rock Festival at Nene Park.

And as Autumn set in, the annual Bridge Fair was as popular as ever.

​Luxmuralis once again brought sound and vision to the Cathedral with The Manger in November which also saw a huge turnout in Cathedral Square for the Christmas lights switch-on.

1 . 2023 The events that got you out and about in Peterborough in 2023 Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . 2023 Long queues outside the 44th Peterborough Beer Festival Photo: Paul Marriott Photo Sales

3 . 2023 Switching on of the Peterborough city centre Christmas lights in Cathedral Square. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales