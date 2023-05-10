News you can trust since 1948
The UNDER weekender at Nene Park, Peterborough
The UNDER weekender at Nene Park, Peterborough

In pictures: Massive outdoor music weekend in Peterborough

2,500 music lovers flocked to Peterborough at the weekend as UNDER returned under the Nene Flyover in Nene Park.

By Brad Barnes
Published 10th May 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 17:05 BST

​The weekend was a history-making one for the team behind Mixology, who have put Peterborough back on the map. After doing events in Peterborough for over 10 years, this was the first time the team had hosted back-to-back events under the bridge.

BBC Radio 1 hosts Danny Howard and Charlie Tee featured across the weekend alongside house music legends Roger Sanchez and Sam Divine.

On Sunday, rising drum n bass stars Bou, K Motions, Mozey, and Ama were joined by local residents and collectives from around the city.

Mixology resident Dan Clare, from Peterborough, also played on Saturday as one-half of Maur who recently celebrated 50 million streams on Spotify.

UNDERreturns on Saturday, August 12, with UNDER FEST.

The promoters are planning on hosting two festival stages on the site. Tickets for UNDER FEST go on sale tomorrow (May 11) at 11 am at www.under.events

The UNDER weekender at Nene Park, Peterborough

1. UNDER

The UNDER weekender at Nene Park, Peterborough Photo: KHALI ACKFORD

The UNDER weekender at Nene Park, Peterborough

2. UNDER

The UNDER weekender at Nene Park, Peterborough Photo: KHALI ACKFORD

The UNDER weekender at Nene Park, Peterborough

3. UNDER

The UNDER weekender at Nene Park, Peterborough Photo: Photography by Daisy Denham (www.daisydenham.co.uk)

The UNDER weekender at Nene Park, Peterborough

4. UNDER

The UNDER weekender at Nene Park, Peterborough Photo: KHALI ACKFORD

