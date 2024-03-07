In pictures: Jake Bugg's Peterborough gig

Fans of all ages could be seen singing and chanting throughout the show, making the overall atmosphere really enjoyable.

Those that were lucky enough to get tickets for the show were able to experience an acoustic set alongside an electric set that also included his band. During the acoustic set, Jake played an unreleased song called "I Wrote The Book" which is going to be on his sixth album, due to be released later this year.

During Jake’s electric set, his performance included a variety of songs like 'Lightning Bolt' and the well known song called "Trouble Town" which was featured on TV show Happy Valley.

It was Jake’s first time performing in Peterborough, and he mentioned that he would like to perform here again at some point in the future.

