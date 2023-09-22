In Pictures: Celebrating a fresh start at The Peacock

A new era was ushered in at Peterborough city centre pub The Peacock with a weekend-long celebration.

The newly refurbished pub on London Road, now in the hands of Joseph Vine and partner Jessica Mae, played host to entertainment and a sun-soaked beer garden party, which kicked off with live music from Matt Andrews.

The heat was turned up as House Genetics presented a sizzling Heatwave party featuring Matt:a, Joey Carlo, Dj Sav, Darren Fletcher, Paul Withers, Budsy, and Jazzy B.

A new look is complemented by a new food offering – fresh homemade pizzas, hearty Sunday roasts, and posh bangers, perfect for Peterborough United Match Days.

Looking ahead, it is karaoke night on Saturday (23rd), and the following Saturday will see the highly anticipated House Genetics takeover, starting at 5 pm, with a large, heated marquee to ensure the party goes on, no matter the weather.

1 . The Peacock The opening weekend celebrations for the new team at The Peacock, London Road, Peterborough Photo: Alice Photo Sales

