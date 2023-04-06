News you can trust since 1948
In photos: Talented youngsters’ showcase at The Cresset

​More than 400 young dancers took to the stage across two days for Peterborough’s Hebden School of Dancing Spring showcase.

By Brad Barnes
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST

​The annual showcase at The Cresset - The Spring Step-up – consisted of 445 dancers aged between 2 and 20, who had been working hard in class to learn dance routines at the studios on PE1 Retail Park – Ballet, Acrobatics, Street Dance, Contemporary, Modern, Jazz, Lyrical, Tap and Performing Arts.

The show was produced by the Principal Chloe Hebden, assisted by Jeanette Hebden and Nina Mitchell.

Choreography was by Kayla Brown, Becky Hawksbee, Danielle Parkin, Hollie Proudlock, Philippa Lewis, Jenna Findlay and Liberty Lorne.

Chloe said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the parents for their on-going support not just throughout the showcase but for their time spent at classes, camps and competitions.

"We would also like to give a big thank you to our volunteers backstage who assist us in ensuring the show can run safely, with all our dancers having the most enjoyable experience!”

