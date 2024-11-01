In perfect Harmony with classics and modern favourites

An evening of celebration to show friends and family what Barbershop singing is all about featured classics like When I’m Sixty-Four and You’ll Never Walk Alone performed, alongside modern favourites like Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King and an arrangement of McFly’s It’s All About You.

​Peterborough’s male four-part harmony Barbershop group, Hereward Harmony, performed at their usual meeting venue, Orton Wistow Community Hall, Napier Place on Thursday evenings, to a packed house of friendly faces.

“It was nice to sing to our friends and families,” said Alan Lund, the group’s chairman.

“They have to suffer hearing us practice at home, in the garden shed or the shower, so this was our way of rewarding them.”

Hereward Harmony's Alan Lund with Simon Crooke, the branch fundraising coordinator for the MND group .

Having recently performed at the Whittlesey Festival, the group is now busily practicing for Christmas.

“With a busy schedule, we have to start dusting off the Christmas songs in September,” added Alan.

“We hope to be performing to a few audiences this season—it’s always fun at Christmas.”

The group also took the opportunity to present a cheque of £500 to the Cambridgeshire branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Society.

Simon Crooke, the branch fundraising coordinator for the MND group, can be seen in the photo accepting the cheque from Alan Lund.

If anyone is interested in finding out more about Hereward Harmony give Alan a call on 07850 007057.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​