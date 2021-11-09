Hunt begins for Peterborough cultural champion

Could you be the new chair of the organisation?

New organisation the Peterborough Cultural Alliance is seeking its first ever chairperson.

The organisation has been set up with the aim of putting Peterborough firmly back on the cultural map.

A spokesperson for the organisation said; “As Chair of the body tasked to achieve this, you will play a key part in making and driving decisions that seed, grow and share Peterborough’s talent and heritage resources. You’ll need time and energy, be brimming with ideas and have a bulging contacts book. You’ll demonstrate you know how to run a senior, executive team, bring people together to make artistic and cultural magic – and how to get audiences excited, too.

“You will engage, inspire, guide, mentor, create a template for best practice for the future – and hopefully have the time of your life in the process!

“We are looking for someone who can be Peterborough’s ambassador for culture and heritage – locally, regionally and nationally. It’s a unique opportunity to make a real change in the cultural lives of our residents and visitors, and to foster a stronger economy for everyone.”

For an informal discussion please contact

Sarah Tanburn on 07771 945945

Adrian Chapman, Deputy Director: People and Communities at Peterborough City Council on 07920 160441

Matthew Bradbury, Chief Executive of the Nene Park Trust on 07860 601384

For further information, visit www.peterboroughculturalstrategy.org.uk