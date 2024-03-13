Hundreds of schoolchildren in celebration of music, culture  and collaboration

The historic building was abuzz with excitement and anticipation as renowned composer Alexander L'Estrange premiered four magnificent pieces commissioned specifically for the Cathedral.

The celebration of music, culture and collaboration brought together over 200 pupils from schools such as Discovery Academy, Bishop Creighton Academy, William Law Primary, and Barnack Primary. Other attendees included music enthusiasts, parents, Cathedral staff and community members.

The majestic setting provided the perfect backdrop for L'Estrange's compositions, which beautifully intertwined traditional elements with contemporary flair. However, the highlight of the afternoon was undoubtedly the participation of the children, who lent their voices to the performance with great enthusiasm.

The premiere was made possible by the Cathedral’s collaboration and longstanding partnership with The Worshipful Company of Plaisterers. It not only showcased the remarkable musical talents of the award-winning composer, but also reaffirmed the Cathedral's commitment to nurturing creativity and fostering meaningful connections within the community.

In the days and weeks to come, the Cathedral looks forward to witnessing the continued impact of Alexander L'Estrange's compositions as they find their way into the repertoire of schools across the diocese and beyond.

It is hoped they will serve as a source of joy, inspiration, and enrichment for generations to come, keeping alive the spirit of creativity and collaboration that was so beautifully exemplified on this memorable afternoon at Peterborough Cathedral.

1 . To Be A Saint To Be A Saint World Premiere at Peterborough Cathedral Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

