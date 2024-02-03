News you can trust since 1948
Hundreds of Rising Stars shine on Peterborough's New Theatre stage

​More than 200 performers – from tots to teens – took the stage at Peterborough’s New Theatre for a night packed with fun, talent and unforgettable memories.
By Brad Barnes
The Rising Stars Musical Theatre group, from the Woodston-based Peterborough Music School, put on the performance called the Rising Stars Showstoppers.

230 performers, aged from four to 19, took part – singing and dancing to their favourite songs from films, show-stopping hits from Broadway musicals, and irresistible pop tunes .

Vicky Morse, Rising Stars principal, said: "The show was fantastic with the whole cast delivering outstanding performances that delighted everyone in the audience! Rising Stars is all about growing children's confidence and giving them all a chance to shine, which they certainly did on stage at The New Theatre.”

