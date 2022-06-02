Huge car event set to roll into the grounds of Burghley House

The Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club

In what must be one of the most glamorous events in the motoring calendar, hundreds of the luxury cars are expected to grace the sweeping parkland surrounding Burghley, one of England’s finest Elizabethan houses.

This annual event - the highlight of the year for organisers The Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club (RREC) - has attracted up to 1,000 cars in the past, all of which proudly line up in front of the House.

The RREC Annual Rally has proved so popular that in previous years people have even shipped their cars from abroad to take part.

This year’s celebration of all things Rolls-Royce and Bentley will take place between July 1 and 3, and once again features not only the cars themselves, but also trade and other stands, an auction of cars and automobilia, as well as class judging and a parade of prize-winning vehicles.

And because the rally takes place within Burghley’s parkland, entry for spectators is free.

The RREC is the international club for Rolls-Royce and Bentley Enthusiasts whose members celebrate the life and works of Peterborough-born Sir Henry Royce, The Hon. Charles Stewart Rolls and their successors who created the “Best Car in the World”.