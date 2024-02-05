How you can help make Peterborough a more creative place to live

From the Millfield Festival in 2022 Photo: Leia Ankers

Peterborough Cultural Alliance wants to hear from everyone. Throughout February, Be Heard! offers Peterborough residents an opportunity to share about the activities they do, the places they go for fun, and how the creative, arts and heritage offer can be improved.

Everyone who lives in Peterborough, and is 16+ can complete the Be Heard! survey, whether you currently take part in creative and cultural activities or not. All surveys are anonymous and will help shape future activities and events in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can Be Heard! by visiting be-heard-pbo.com where you can find more information and take the survey.

Most Popular

Managing Director of the Cultural Alliance, Sughra Ahmed, said: “There are already some great events and activities happening in the city; opportunities for people to come together, to perform, to learn, to create. But, perhaps you would like there to be more variety? Or maybe you can never find the kind of things you’re interested in? The data from this survey will help the Alliance understand more about what the people of Peterborough are passionate about, and identify ways we can bring more opportunities to our city.”