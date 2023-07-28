News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

How to see Simone Butler and Andy Smith at Charters

Following on from the sell-out Huey Morgan event earlier this year, Eclectic Ballroom return to Charters with two huge acts on the same bill, Simone Butler and Andy Smith in September.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 11:43 BST

The duo will be rocking the boat on September 22, supported by Pat Unwin (Beats on the barge/ Dig deep), Mark Goodliff ( Attic/Shock) and Jim Norton and Zed Malik (Eclectic Ballroom)

Tickets for the event, 10pm through to 3am, are £15 from Eventbrite.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simone Butler is a live/session bass player, DJ, radio presenter and bassist with Primal Scream.

Andy Smith and Simone Butler will be at Charters in AugustAndy Smith and Simone Butler will be at Charters in August
Andy Smith and Simone Butler will be at Charters in August
Most Popular

    She also Djs at clubs and festivals across the UK. and Europe such as Glastonbury, All points East, Razzmatazz (Barcelona), Spiritland (London) and more. Simone hosts her own radio show, Naked Lunch, on Soho Radio every Wednesday, playing a mix of new music, rock n’roll, electronica, indie and psychadelica

    Andy Smith (Portishead/Soho radio) was the first DJ to release a multi-genre mixed compilation on a major label, paving the way for the masses that have come along since. “The Document” album series became the framework which others followed and Andy was soon counted among the Top 20 DJs of all time by influential media outlets.

    He was born and bred in Portishead, and has jetted around the globe to wow crowds with his unique and mesmerising sets, playing almost exclusively from 7” vinyl.

    Related topics:Andy SmithTickets