How to see Simone Butler and Andy Smith at Charters

The duo will be rocking the boat on September 22, supported by Pat Unwin (Beats on the barge/ Dig deep), Mark Goodliff ( Attic/Shock) and Jim Norton and Zed Malik (Eclectic Ballroom)

Tickets for the event, 10pm through to 3am, are £15 from Eventbrite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simone Butler is a live/session bass player, DJ, radio presenter and bassist with Primal Scream.

Andy Smith and Simone Butler will be at Charters in August

Most Popular

She also Djs at clubs and festivals across the UK. and Europe such as Glastonbury, All points East, Razzmatazz (Barcelona), Spiritland (London) and more. Simone hosts her own radio show, Naked Lunch, on Soho Radio every Wednesday, playing a mix of new music, rock n’roll, electronica, indie and psychadelica

Andy Smith (Portishead/Soho radio) was the first DJ to release a multi-genre mixed compilation on a major label, paving the way for the masses that have come along since. “The Document” album series became the framework which others followed and Andy was soon counted among the Top 20 DJs of all time by influential media outlets.